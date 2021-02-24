Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police believe the shooting was targeted. AAP Image/James Ross
Police believe the shooting was targeted. AAP Image/James Ross
News

Gunman on the run after drive-by shooting

by Melissa Iaria
24th Feb 2021 5:09 AM

Police are on the hunt for a gunman at loose after a man was shot in a drive-by shooting in Melbourne's outer south east.

The man was shot in the lower body from a moving vehicle in a car park on Thompson Road, Patterson Lakes, just before 6pm on Tuesday, police said.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the attack was a targeted shooting.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Gunman on the run after drive-by shooting

More Stories

editors picks gunman shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bosses to dob in job seekers who reject offers

        Premium Content Bosses to dob in job seekers who reject offers

        Employment Qld dole recipients are being put on notice with bosses being given the power to dob in any who reject job offers. HOW MANY JOB SEEKERS ARE IN YOUR SUBURB?

        • 24th Feb 2021 5:14 AM
        Eight major items to be discussed in today’s council meeting

        Premium Content Eight major items to be discussed in today’s council meeting

        Council News The region’s cemetery policy, Whitsunday Paradise development, a new Bowen BMX...

        • 24th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Minister responds to Christensen’s live birth abortion bill

        Premium Content Minister responds to Christensen’s live birth abortion bill

        Politics George Christensen says medical practitioners should be fined if they fail to...

        • 24th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Mayor calls on CHO to boost numbers for Mocktail event

        Premium Content Mayor calls on CHO to boost numbers for Mocktail event

        Council News He says the premier’s decision on Anzac Day should extend to other significant...

        • 24th Feb 2021 5:00 AM