Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A gunman has reportedly shot multiple victims in Texas.
A gunman has reportedly shot multiple victims in Texas.
Breaking

HORROR SHOOTING: Gunmen on run after 30 people shot

by Phoebe Loomes
1st Sep 2019 8:20 AM

Two gunmen are on the run after shooting at last 30 people "at random" in the United States.

Authorities are sending urgent warnings to residents in the area after one man hijacked a mail truck in Odessa, Texas and began "shooting at random people", according to reports from ABC US.

A second shooter is driving a small white or gold-colored truck and has a rifle, local CBS affiliate KOSA reported.

Police said multiple people had been shot - including a state trooper - and urged locals to get off the road and exercise extreme caution.

Midland Local Police Department posted on their Facebook page they'd received reports indicating there may be more than one shooter, and that an active shooter was inside a Home Depot store, while another was driving a postal van.

 

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks gun laws shooting united states

Top Stories

    SCORE: The Whitsundays has a new sporting facility

    premium_icon SCORE: The Whitsundays has a new sporting facility

    News It won't be hard to find the region's next Don Bradman after the opening of this new sporting facility.

    'You can make it': Star sportsman inspires junior cricketers

    premium_icon 'You can make it': Star sportsman inspires junior cricketers

    Cricket 'Have fun and enjoy the game, you never know what might happen.'

    Councillors' heated debate about decision on new info centre

    premium_icon Councillors' heated debate about decision on new info centre

    Council News Councillors in heated debate about decision on new info centre

    Whitsundays school ranks second in region for NAPLAN results

    premium_icon Whitsundays school ranks second in region for NAPLAN results

    Education Principal proud of "massive improvement” achieved by students.