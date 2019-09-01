HORROR SHOOTING: Gunmen on run after 30 people shot

Two gunmen are on the run after shooting at last 30 people "at random" in the United States.

Authorities are sending urgent warnings to residents in the area after one man hijacked a mail truck in Odessa, Texas and began "shooting at random people", according to reports from ABC US.

A second shooter is driving a small white or gold-colored truck and has a rifle, local CBS affiliate KOSA reported.

Police said multiple people had been shot - including a state trooper - and urged locals to get off the road and exercise extreme caution.

Midland Local Police Department posted on their Facebook page they'd received reports indicating there may be more than one shooter, and that an active shooter was inside a Home Depot store, while another was driving a postal van.

#BREAKING: Shooting reporting in Odessa, Texas; police say someone driving around targeting people at random https://t.co/SAFEWQBks1 — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) August 31, 2019

BREAKING: police believe possibly TWO shooters in separate vehicles are shooting at people along I-20 in Texas in and near Odessa, TX. One vehicle is a USPS postal van, the other a gold and white Toyota truck. At least 10 injured — Robbin Simmons (@RobbinSimmons7) August 31, 2019

More to come.