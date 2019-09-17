Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Guns allegedly seized by police during the raid of a property at Torbanlea on September 13.
Guns allegedly seized by police during the raid of a property at Torbanlea on September 13.
Crime

Guns, drugs, grenade found in raid

17th Sep 2019 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS of guns, illicit drugs and a hand grenade have been seized by police during a raid at a Wide Bay property this month.

Police say the stash was uncovered during a raid at a premises at Kent Street, Torbanlea, on September 13.

The raid involved police and Australian Border Force officers.

Guns allegedly seized by police during the raid of a property at Torbanlea on September 13.
Guns allegedly seized by police during the raid of a property at Torbanlea on September 13.

Police allege they found 25 Category A firearms, one Category B and 15 Category H firearms, as well as parts and ammunition.

Knuckledusters, nunchaku, knives and drug utensils were also seized, police say, as well as cannabis, Magic Mushrooms and synthetic cannabinoid products.

A 39-year-old Torbanlea man is due to front Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 3.

Acting Queensland Border Force Commander Julie Pettrey said the operation began when ABF officers detected firearms that the man was "allegedly attempting to import through the international mail stream".

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
armed raid firearms and drugs police raid

Top Stories

    All you need to know about Bowen's main street closure

    premium_icon All you need to know about Bowen's main street closure

    News The main street of Bowen is getting a renovation. Find out all the closures and how long it is going to take.

    MANGO MAGIC: Bowen shortlisted in nationwide festival search

    premium_icon MANGO MAGIC: Bowen shortlisted in nationwide festival search

    News How you can help a new festival come to the Whitsundays.

    Push for law to jail bosses over worker deaths

    premium_icon Push for law to jail bosses over worker deaths

    Business Mining bosses need to be held to account over deaths: YouGov poll

    Roll up, roll up, the circus is coming to the Whitsundays

    premium_icon Roll up, roll up, the circus is coming to the Whitsundays

    News The Whitsundays will soon be sending in the clowns