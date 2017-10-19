Guns fire at NQ Masters

TOP GOLFER: Proserpine boy Rian Mitchell has won the North Queensland junior golfer of the year.

GOLF: Young gun Proserpine junior golfers have scooped the pool at the North Queensland Karrie Webb Junior Masters in Ayr.

Winner of the nine-hole net competition and North Queensland junior golfer of the year was 10-year-old Rian Mitchell.

Rising Proserpine golf star Matty Bower was the overall winner and is the Karrie Webb North Queensland Champion.

Junior golf co-ordinator for the Proserpine Golf Club Vic Feldman said Matty also won the Prossie Junior Open this year.

"It was a great achievement to win against other juniors and, because he's won that competition, he goes to the Sunshine Coast and he will have another shot to represent the club and put has name on the map,” he said.

"It is a pretty amazing accomplishment.”

Eight-year-old Harper Henderson-Feldman also won the net for the nine hole competition.

"It was a hell of an effort for an eight-year-old, he was by far the youngest player in the nine competition,” Feldman said.

Andrea Mitchell, mother of junior golfer of the year, Rian, said her son didn't even know he was in the running for the golfer of the year award.

"He was totally surprised,” she said. "We were absolutely ecstatic and over the moon.”

Throughout the year Rian attended as many tournaments as possible and won by accumulating points.

Feldman said the Proserpine junior golfers were doing very well under the guidance of resident golf professional Roger Vandenberg.

The good showing at the Karrie Webb North Queensland Championships is testament to the success of the junior golfing program in Proserpine.

The juniors will now play the Proserpine championships, which begin next week.