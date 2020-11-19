Guns N’Roses to play Aussie stadiums in 2021

Guns N'Roses will rock Australia next year in the first stadium tour to be announced since COVID-19 ravaged the music industry.

The US rock icons will play dates in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and the Gold Coast in November 2021, with tickets on sale next Thursday.

Still featuring key members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, Guns N' Roses are set to play to over 250,000 fans on their first Australian tour since 2017.

Axl Rose and Slash of iconic rock band Guns N'Roses will be touring in 2021.

Promoter Paul Dainty said the venues will not have reduced capacities, as many gigs are currently obliged to operate under, but will be COVID-safe.

"I hope this will kickstart international touring in Australia," Dainty said.

"Australia is leading the way in terms of coming out of COVID, with the way the Federal and State Governments have managed this across the country. We're the envy of the rest of the world right now and entertainment is a global business.

"Guns N'Roses playing stadiums sends a message that live touring on this scale is back, people will see that Australia is open.

"The fans should be happy and the people who make a living off live events should be happy. All the road crews, sound and lighting, hotels, travel agents, catering … they've all had no work since the pandemic started."

Guns N'Roses will play Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium on November 6, Adelaide Oval on November 9, the MCG on November 11, ANZ Stadium Sydney on November 14, Suncorp Stadium Brisbane on November 16 and Optus Stadium in Perth on November 24.

A Telstra Plus members presale starts Monday, with general on sale next Thursday November 26.

Dainty is hoping by next November the two week quarantine for international visitors will be dropped.

"Obviously that will be dependent on the rules and regulations of the time. We're operating on being very confident we'll be in a different world by next year. We thought about it long and hard, it's a big financial endeavour to sign up a major act for a tour.

"We've worked diligently with the venues, it'll be very COVID-safe and compliant with all the regulations that exist. The concerts are 85-per-cent seated, with a standing area down the front. That's a good way to return to touring when you've got controlled reserved seating in stadium."

It will be Australia’s first stadium tour since COVID-19 ravaged the music industry.

The dates for November have been navigated around sporting events and to take advantage of summer weather. Dainty is tentatively working on international tours for as early as July next year.

The 2021 tour be a different show from their 2017 visit, with the band due to start COVID rescheduled dates in Europe and North America in June before heading to Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Dainty, who put a Tina Arena tour for May next year on sale this week, said Australian music fans are waiting to return to large events.

"Tina is selling well, there's no question people are waiting to get back to live concerts."

