Menu
Login
Police at Palmwoods house where possible explosive found
Police at Palmwoods house where possible explosive found
News

Street closed, possible bomb found at Coast home

Sarah Barnham
by
28th Jun 2018 12:44 PM | Updated: 2:25 PM

UPDATE 1.45PM: GUNS, drugs and a possible explosive device has been uncovered at a Sunshine Coast home during a police search warrant.

Police were searching the home about 1pm on Toby Crt when an officer came across an 'unknown device'.

Specialists were called in to identify the device and carry out a risk assessment.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it was a possible explosive device.

She said during the warrant police also located guns and drugs.

Two men at the property are assisting police with interviews but no charges have been laid, the spokeswoman said.

1PM: SPECIALIST police officers have been called in after a search warrant of a Coast home has uncovered an unknown device.

A Queensland Spokesman said Coast police officers were currently on standby at the Palmwoods home until the specialists arrived.

He said police were at the house on Toby Crt conducting a search warrant when one officer found the device.

"It's a safety precaution," the spokesman said.

More to come.

editors picks emergency palmwoods police search warrant sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Airport boss says arrivals up despite reduced flights

    Airport boss says arrivals up despite reduced flights

    News Mr Joiner said that for the first five months of this year, numbers had reached 186,537, while for the same period last year numbers stood at 140,486.

    Airlie business hopeful a 'quiet' phase is short-lived

    Airlie business hopeful a 'quiet' phase is short-lived

    News Airlie business is hopeful a 'quiet' phase is short-lived.

    Adventure of a lifetime departs from Whitsunday Airport

    Adventure of a lifetime departs from Whitsunday Airport

    News "Do it for Dolly” from high above

    End of bulk billing has a ripple effect

    End of bulk billing has a ripple effect

    News Ms Woods said bulk billing "definitely needs to come back”.

    Local Partners