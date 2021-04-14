GW3 blueprint to unlock water supplies for economic growth

Greater Whitsunday Alliance (GW3) has released the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday (MIW) Regional Water Strategy to better understand how to unlock the economic value of water assets. Pictures: Contributed, Lachie Millard

Greater Whitsunday Alliance (GW3) has released the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday (MIW) Regional Water Strategy to better understand how to unlock the economic value of water assets. Pictures: Contributed, Lachie Millard

A “vital” new report aims to unlock water supplies to boost economic growth across the Mackay Whitsunday Isaac region.

Greater Whitsunday Alliance has released its Regional Water Strategy to identify the value of existing assets and pinpoint new ways to tap into water to ensure long-term economic security.

GW3 chief executive officer Kylie Porter said the strategy was “vital” to understand how constraints to accessing water were impacting development opportunities.

“The MIW Regional Water Strategy quantifies both regional water assets, and the current and future demand for water and provides a blueprint for leveraging these assets to secure our region’s economic future,” Ms Porter said.

The report identified four services that demanded extra water including the Bowen Food Bowl, an agricultural precinct in Collinsville and an aquaculture industry which could double in size over the next decade.

There was also the Isaac resources hub including metallurgical coal expansions and needing to secure water supply for the urban population.

Greater Whitsunday Alliance (GW3) has released its Regional Water Strategy for the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region which included outlining where water was demanded and where it could be sourced from.

To meet these demands, the report recommended actions such as water concessions, transitioning to higher value enterprises including Biofutures and horticulture, re-using mine-affected water, incentivising agricultural attraction tours and creating a “one stop” information hub for Queensland’s water products’ market.

There was also projects such as building new water pipelines from Peter Faust Dam, the Elliott Main Channel or Urannah Dam to service Bowen and tapping into Urannah to also supply water to Collinsville.

“This project only examined the opportunities associated with water through an economic development lens as opposed to an environmental, social or community view, although these were considered,” Ms Porter said.

“The report will now be socialised with key stakeholders and GW3 will champion the focus areas and associated activity for the recommendations, including representations to state and federal governments.”

The full report can be read online.

