GW3 brings innovative speaker to Mackay

Simon Banks will be the keynote speaker at GW3's upcoming Future Workforces Summit. CONTRIBUTED

ARTIST and corporate world success story Simon Banks thinks it's time to challenge current ideas about the way we work.

"Things that were 100 per cent true five years ago may now be completely irrelevant,” Mr Banks said.

"What technology and people can do together is amazing.”

The Greater Whitsunday Alliance is bringing Mr Banks and his fresh ideas on employment as the keynote speaker for the upcoming Future Workforces summit.

After a successful career as an artist, Mr Banks did a solid stint in the corporate world and he brought his two specialities together to form VisualFunk, a company bringing creativity and fresh thinking to organisations looking to cultivate innovation.

Employment within the Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday region is rapidly changing with automation and digital technologies. The Future Workforces Summit is about creating a mindset open to change.

Mr Banks said the digital revolution was seeping into all industries and touching every part of our lives so it was better for business to embrace the changing workforce.

"There is so much opportunity. The barriers for getting into business have never been smaller and access to funding has never been easier,” Mr Banks said.

"Technology is the enabler of ideas.”

Attendees of the Future Workforces Summit should prepare for lots of interaction with Mr Banks.

"I believe the experts are sitting in the audience and the more people get connected with each other the better,” he said.

The Future Workforces Summit will be held on August 9 at the MECC. To book tickets visit: greaterwhitsundayalliance.com.au/summit