Gwyneth: ‘I was an a***hole’

Gwyneth Paltrow has said that before she turned 40 she wasn’t the nicest person. Picture: Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow has said that before she turned 40 she wasn’t the nicest person. Picture: Getty Images

GWYNETH Paltrow says she turned in an "a***hole" when she became a global star after starring in Shakespeare in Love.

The star - now 46 - won an Academy Award for her role in the 1998 movie (famously beating favourite Cate Blanchett), in which she played Viola de Lesseps, the lover of William Shakespeare.

Speaking in an interview with the Sunday Times Style Magazine, Paltrow said her became, "Look, I'm famous, I get famous-person treatment."

Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted she was a bit of an “a***hole” when she became famous. Picture: Getty Images

"You don't want to be an a***hole, but slowly if people start removing obstacles for you, if you live in a world where you never have to sit in line, where people don't confront you, where they don't tell you the truth, that's what you become.

"That's what I became after Shakespeare In Love and was, for the moment, the number one female movie star in the world."

Paltrow told the publication her late dad Bruce gave her a wake-up call.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck married last September. Picture: Instagram

"Luckily, my dad burst my bubble for me in a way that it could never be reconstructed," she said. "I guess the only regret is that I had to turn 40 to start getting my head out of my a***.

'"What if I'd been 30? 20? Still, I can only imagine in my 50s how much better it is all going to get."

She also pointed to some of her Hollywood peers as not escaping that bubble.

"I see so many famous people who are exempt from life, who've set up this construct where they don't really have to risk anything.

Gwyneth Paltrow with her brother Jake and her parents Blythe and Bruce Paltrow in 1996. Paltrow credited her father with bringing her back down to earth. Picture: Supplied

"Usually, because of their ingrained fear of intimacy - and I don't want to be like that. I want to be in the rough and tumble of life, I don't want to be exempt."

The actress-turned-entrepreneur also made news in the interview for revealing that she still doesn't live with husband Brad Falchuk, saying that her new husband only stays with her for four nights a week, spending the rest of the time at his own house.

"Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing."

Gwyneth Paltrow said she doesn’t live with her husband full-time out of respect for his kids and hers, Moses and Apple. Picture: Instagram

Paltrow said they don't cohabit in order to be respectful to their blended family, which includes her two children, Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, while Falchuk also has two teenage children.