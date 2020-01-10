Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jax Kranitz is more flexible than you.
Jax Kranitz is more flexible than you.
Offbeat

Gymnast’s freaky new viral challenge

10th Jan 2020 1:16 PM

PLANKING could be dangerous depending on where you attempted one, but the latest viral sensation might create more injuries than any other.

We give you, US college gymnast Jax Kranitz and the Flex Challenge.

As explained in the video below, you have to lie facedown on the ground with your hands behind your back - and get back to your feet without going on your side or back.

Kranitz makes it look easy.

But the internet moves fast and already we have a cuter contestant who makes it look even easier.

Do not try this after one or two too many beers.

More Stories

Show More
challenge gymnast planking viral

Just In

    Just In

      Aussie actor, model dies at 27

      Aussie actor, model dies at 27
      • 10th Jan 2020 12:53 PM

      Top Stories

        Underwater Reef cooling plan shelved

        premium_icon Underwater Reef cooling plan shelved

        Environment Underwater fans designed to cool down coral to prevent bleaching is no longer the focus of a science agency. It now has a major marine threat in its crosshairs.

        'No items could be salvaged': Detective speaks after blaze

        premium_icon 'No items could be salvaged': Detective speaks after blaze

        News Stores building at Proserpine Mill severely damaged by fire

        TAFE EXPO: New year, new career

        premium_icon TAFE EXPO: New year, new career

        Careers CQUniversity event promises to answer all your questions about education and...

        Adani cameras explained after activist complaint

        premium_icon Adani cameras explained after activist complaint

        Council News Isaac Regional Council sets record straight on monitoring devices