Gympie among first in country to get this new innovation
GYMPIE has one of the newest digital ANZ bank branches in the country thanks to a $1.2m renovation.
The branch at 90 Mary Street was reopened Wednesday morning following the significant renovations over the past 3 months.
The new branch features interactive tools such as a 'Discovery Zone' to help customers learn about online banking using in-branch iPads.
It also incorporates two smart ATMs with 24/7 access that are multi denomination to allow customers to deposit coins.
A spokesman for the ANZ said the new branch design is also focused on creating spaces that encourage more customer interactions; including an open-planned format with no traditional teller barriers.
The branch also employs a team of nine bankers that includes seven banking consultants, a home and investment manager and a small business specialist.