METH DRIVING: The law had an extremely long arm when it caught up with a Sunshine Coast drug driver .
Gympie court: Drug drivers not necessarily drug affected

12th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
A SUNSHINE Coast truck driver has lost his licence in Gympie Magistrates Court for drug driving offences near Rockhampton and Cloncurry.

But Magistrate Chris Callaghan told the driver, Dwayne Barry Robertson, he would be facing a more serious charge if his driving had been impaired by the levels of methylamphetamine found in his system.

Robertson, 36 of Yandina, pleaded guilty in the court on Monday to driving his Mack prime mover with methyl amphetamine in his system at Yaamba, near Rockhampton, on March 6 last year and on the Flinders Highway near Cloncurry the following July 31.

Mr Callaghan said having the drug in saliva or blood did not mean the person was necessarily affected unlawfully by the drug.

"I must remind myself you are charged with having it in your system," Mr Callaghan told Robertson. "A more serious penalty (applies) if it affects your driving."

He fined Robertson $500, with no conviction recorded, and said he allowed for the fact that Robertson would be without his normal income during the two months of his mandatory minimum (cumulative) disqualifications.

