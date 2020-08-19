Menu
The man had fresh track marks from a needle on his arm when police pulled him over and found a small bag of heroin on him. File photo
News

Gympie man busted with heroin had fresh track marks on arm

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
19th Aug 2020 12:03 AM | Updated: 6:13 AM
A 41-YEAR-OLD who was caught trying to hide a bag of heroin from police and had "fresh" needle marks on his arm when he was pulled over faced Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

At 5pm on December 9, 2019, police stopped a car which they had seen outside a Rochedale South address which was known to police in connection to heroin suppliers.

The driver, Matthew Bruce Becker, was acting nervous and had "fresh" needle marks on his arm.

The police noticed Becker was trying to hide something in his hand, and when questioned he dropped a small plastic bag on the ground, and said it was heroin.

There was 0.24g of heroin in the bag and Becker was charged with unlawful possession of a dangerous drug.

Less than a month later, on January 2, Becker was pulled over again, this time in Heathwood, for driving while on a disqualified licence and was charged.

Becker claimed he did not know his licence had been disqualified at the time.

Becker, who has since moved in with his parents in Gympie, pleaded guilty to both charges in the Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

He said he had "cleaned up his act" and was no longer using the drug after spending months in hospital, where he said he had a 70 per cent chance of "kicking the bucket."

Becker was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

He was also disqualified from driving for six months.

