Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The 36-year-old damaged a video conference screen after throwing a chair in an angry outburst.
The 36-year-old damaged a video conference screen after throwing a chair in an angry outburst.
Crime

Gympie man lashed out, threw chair at screen during meeting

Kristen Camp
18th Mar 2021 9:00 AM | Updated: 5:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Frustrated by being put on a more serious mental health care plan, a 36-year-old Gympie man threw his chair at a video conference screen, causing damage to it.

Chey Callum Matthews pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging property in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday and was ordered to pay restitution of $937.16.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

On February 16, Matthews was in a conference call discussing his mental health care plan when he got the news he would be placed on a more serious plan.

After throwing the chair, the court heard Matthews immediately expressed remorse.

Solicitor Bradley said Matthews was schizophrenic and his medication did not give him a very good quality of life.

"He is now medicated so the risk of him reoffending would be ameliorated by the medication," Mr Bradley said.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler fined Matthews $300 and order he pay the restitution of $937.16.

"You're entitled to be upset or frustrated with medical issues, there's no issue with that. It's how you express that frustration," Mr Fowler said.

No conviction was recorded against Matthews.

More Stories

court gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTER: Qld should reject proposed coal mine near reef

        Premium Content LETTER: Qld should reject proposed coal mine near reef

        Letters to the Editor Airlie Beach letter writer explains what’s at stake if a new coal mine was to be built by Clive Palmer just 10km from Great Barrier Reef

        Beloved tradition back in Proserpine after 25yr hiatus

        Premium Content Beloved tradition back in Proserpine after 25yr hiatus

        Whats On Planning is well under way to bring back the Show Ball in 2021 and it has been a...

        Council says no dice to revised cost-sharing plan for estate

        Premium Content Council says no dice to revised cost-sharing plan for estate

        Council News BIG READ: Infrastructure costs continue to be a sticking point for the Whitsunday...

        Latest business liquidations in Whitsunday

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Whitsunday

        Business Liquidations listed in the Whitsunday council area