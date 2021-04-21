Gympie man used wrench, biting in brutal attack on woman

Kim Satherley has been given a suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company.

Kim Satherley has been given a suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company.

An argument about their marriage breaking down turned dangerously violent when a 67-year-old Scrubby Creek man hit his partner with a wrench, bit her finger and left her with multiple other injuries.

Kim Satherley pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday to assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed in company, after a verbal fight with his partner escalated on the morning of August 31, 2020.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told the court Satherley had thrown his wedding photos down the stairs that morning, and threatened to damage his partner's garden with his car.

The victim told him that if he did that she would do the same to his boat, the court heard.

Satherley then threatened to damage her prized Mustang, should any harm come to his boat.

The court heard the victim went out to the shed where the Mustang was parked, to protect it from Satherley.

Satherley's lawyer, Trent George, told the court his client's boat was in the same shed.

Thinking Satherley was trying to damage her Mustang, the victim grabbed a socket wrench and hit him on the arm.

Satherley grabbed the wrench off the woman, and pushed her toward the shed exit, which caused her to fall, hitting her head on a ladder and then the concrete floor.

Sergeant Campbell said the victim pulled Satherley down with her as she fell on to her back, and he landed on top of her.

"He's described striking at her legs, and she's sort of pushing him backwards, and he's striking in her direction," Mr George said.

"He's accepted that one of those strikes hit her in the temple."

The victim was pinned to the ground, struggling to get free when Satherley bit her finger.

One of the duo's daughters, at that point, pulled Satherley off the victim. A 15-year-old granddaughter had meanwhile called the police.

The victim retreated into the house to put a towel on her head to stop the bleeding, and Satherley came at her again, threatening that he wanted to kill her.

He then went out to the front yard, where police soon arrived.

The victim was taken to Gympie Hospital, where she was treated for her multiple injuries, including a laceration to the head needing six staples, a laceration to her shin needing four stitches, and multiple bruises to her back, shoulder and right thigh.

The court heard Satherley was compliant with police, and admitted his involvement in the assault from the beginning.

He had no history of domestic violence.

Satherley was sentenced to nine months jail, suspended for two years.