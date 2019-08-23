Gympie man's close encounter in the middle of the night

When the occupants of the Benian Road home came out to see what was scratching on their glass sliding door at 2am, this is the sight that greeted them.

A GYMPIE region man awoke to find a young koala scratching on his door at 2am one night this week.

Somehow it had climbed up on to a high veranda of the home in Benian Rd at The Palms, though there were no steps, no overhanging trees and the veranda was supported by steel posts.

Sitting up like "jackie” the young female koala had climbed up on to the veranda of the high set Palms home.

Gympie wildlife carers think the koala was a young female moving away from her mother to find a new home range. She apparently fell from the verandah and wondered off. Carers believe she would have been fine as they are built to deal with falls from a certain height.

"These dispersing two to three-year-olds can end up in odd and sometimes dangerous situations - up power poles, in a paddock with livestock, on a dangerous road or in a backyard with dogs," Koala Action Group co-ordinator Michelle Daley said.

"If a koala does show up at your door or window, maybe trying to climb security screens, the advice from Wildcare is to ensure all dogs are secured and out of sight, turn all lights off and leave the koala to move on of its own accord.

"If it has not moved on within an hour, or if you have any concern for its health, such as it have a dirty bottom or gunky eyes, then please make a call-many rescue services are 24 hour."

IT is breeding season for koalas in the Gympie region which means adult koalas are very active right now.

Man residents are likely to hear the males calling.

It is at this time of the year koalas are much more vulnerable to dog attacks and road strikes.

"Sadly a Mary Valley male koala died last week from a domestic dog attack," Ms Daley said.

"We are asking everyone living in koala areas to take extra precautions. Keep in mind a koala can climb most fences. The best way is to keep your dog inside or on an enclosed deck of a night or when you are away from your property.

"Even being tethered on a short lead will limit the dog's movements and greatly reduce any likelihood of it chasing or catching a koala.

"If you hear your dog barking investigate, and if you think a dog has possibly had contact with a koala please call a wildlife service as even one bite can cause fatal internal injury."

Ms Daley said Gympie Regional Council was helping by sometimes doing a letter drop in an area where a dot attack had occurred, with information about the breeding season and tips on helping keep the local koala population safe from domestic pets.

"I would just say, be prepared for the unexpected with koalas, on our properties and on the roads.''

Byron is being released today was nearly hit crossing Tin Can Bay Road mid-afternoon! He has been at AZWH for a health check and will get released a couple of kilometres back from the busy road.