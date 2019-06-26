GYMPIE PYRAMID: New Wit-boooka trespass case ends

ANCIENT ORIGINS CLAIM: Land rights activist Wit-boooka shows rock indentations which he says were used by his Aboriginal ancestors to grind and prepare seeds and other foods at Rocky Ridge, also known as the Gympie Pyramid, in the path of the planned Bruce Highway by-pass of Gympie.

ANCIENT ORIGINS CLAIM: Land rights activist Wit-boooka shows rock indentations which he says were used by his Aboriginal ancestors to grind and prepare seeds and other foods at Rocky Ridge, also known as the Gympie Pyramid, in the path of the planned Bruce Highway by-pass of Gympie. Patrick Woods

GYMPIE Aboriginal land rights activist Wit-boooka and the state of Queensland appear to have reached an understanding over conflicting ownership claims affecting the Bruce Highway by-pass route around Gympie, where preliminary site preparation work has begun.

Wit-boooka has claimed traditional ownership of the site known as Rocky Ridge, also dubbed the Gympie Pyramid, on Gympie's east side.

It is a claim he has not renounced, in the face of legally recognised ownership by the Queensland Transport and Main Roads Department.

RELATED: COUNCIL MELEE: Protest or crime? What the judge said

REVEALED: The secrets the Wit-boooka jury wasn't told

UPDATE: Wit-boooka sentence ends Gympie council fracas case

VERDICT: Outcome of controversial Gympie council fracas

Police have told Gympie Magistrates Court the prosecution will not proceed with a charge, involving the activist allegedly trespassing on the site, adjacent to the railway line in Gympie Connection Road at Victory Heights.

The site, claimed by Wit-boooka to include important relics of Aboriginal occupation, is in or adjacent to the route of the Bruce Highwqay's Cooroy-to-Curra by-pass of Gympie city.

The new move, on Tuesday, follows a lengthy trial in Gympie District Court over a melee at Gympie Regional Council's Mary St offices.

That trial came to an end earlier this month, after the dismissal of some charges, including all charges against fellow-activist Diane Redden-King, of Curra and all but one charge against Mervyn Tomlinson, of Bundaberg.

Wit-booka, charged as Gary Tomlinson of Southside, was found guilty of trespassing on council property and assaulting staff members.

On Tuesday, he was due to appear on a separate charge of trespassing at the Rocky Ridge site, now owned by the Transport and Main Roads Department.

The offence was allegedly committed on November 26 last year.

Police told the court on Tuesday that Wit-boooka was currently interstate working.

The prosecutor said police would offer no evidence on the charge, which was then dismissed.