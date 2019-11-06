Gympie students not allowed to watch Cup as principal’s horse wins

Vow And Declare ridden by Craig Williams wins the Lexus Melbourne Cup, at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Flemington, Australia. (Reg Ryan/Racing Photos via Getty Images)

Vow And Declare ridden by Craig Williams wins the Lexus Melbourne Cup, at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Flemington, Australia. (Reg Ryan/Racing Photos via Getty Images)

IT was a historic moment for Gympie with Vow and Declare winning the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse yesterday, but students at Gympie High did not get to watch the race.

Reader poll POLL: Should students have been allowed to watch the Melbourne Cup? Yes they should have been allowed to watch the Melbourne Cup

No they should not be allowed to watch the Melbourne Cup Vote View Results

Two of the 13 owners of the chestnut gelding are Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey and Gympie Regional Council deputy mayor and Gympie High teacher Bob Leitch who were trackside at Flemington on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES:

1. Who decided Gympie High kids couldn't watch the Cup?

2. 'Gympie's Melbourne Cup': Gympie makes national headlines

In their absence, Gympie State High School students were not allowed to watch the Melbourne Cup. The Gympie Times tried on numerous occasions to get some happy snaps of students reactions to the historic day, but were denied due to it being "a normal school day."

An email was sent to the education department at 11am, but no response was given.

A letter that was handed to one of The Gympie Times journalists from a Gympie State High School staff member yesterday.

Even Mr Lanskey said students were allowed to watch on small screens in the past and he was surprised to learn that this year was different.

In a statement sent to the ABC Sunshine Coast, an education department spokesman advised no one from the school was available for an interview as "the Melbourne Cup win is a private matter for the principal".

Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Danny O’Brien with Vow and Declare at the trainer's Flemington stables. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

"There were no colours around the school and no classes stopped to watch the race," the spokesman said.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran was celebrating the win, with his deputy, Bob Leitch also having a stake in the winning horse.

Cr Curran said the win wouldn't only impact locals, but the entire horse racing industry.

Jockey Craig Williams (right) holds the Melbourne Cup Trophy after riding Vow And Declare to victory in race 7, the Lexus Melbourne Cup during Melbourne Cup Day, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. (AAP Image/James Ross)

"It's been 10 years since we have an Australian owned horse win the Melbourne Cup," he said.

"It's an Australian story.

"We have got local regional people involved in a horse that wins the Melbourne Cup, it doesn't get much better than that."