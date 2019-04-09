Menu
ONGOING: A light aircraft, believed to be a gyrocopter, has crashed at a Sommariva property.
UPDATE: Man killed in gyrocopter crash near highway

Jorja McDonnell
by
9th Apr 2019 2:41 PM
UPDATE 6PM:

A GYROCOPTER pilot has died following a crash landing on a property in Sommariva, near Charleville, on Tuesday morning. 

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Warrego Hwy between Morven and Charleville about 11.50am, where paramedics attended to a man with critical injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed emergency services remained on the scene and were still in attendance as of 5.30pm.

More details to come

 

EARLIER:

Police and paramedics were called to an aviation accident on a property at Sommariva - between Morven and Charleville.

The light aircraft, believed to be a gyrocopter, crash-landed at around 11am today, and crews remain on scene as of 4.30pm.

The condition and identity of the pilot have not yet been confirmed.

charleville crash emergency murweh pilot warrego hwy
Toowoomba Chronicle

