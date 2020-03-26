Hairdressers ‘confused’ about why distancing rules don’t apply

A BACKFILP on the decision to limit hair appointments to 30-minutes has confused Bowen hairdressers, who have questioned why social distancing rules don’t seem to apply to them.

As part of the Federal Government’s measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, hairdressers were yesterday restricted to 30-minute appointments but this decision was overturned overnight.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning announced that he had lifted the “instruction regarding 30 minutes per patron” after listening to feedback about the “practical implementation” of the COVID-19 measures.

Platinum Hair Lounge owner Jenna Johnson said the industry appeared divided on the decision but she was not comfortable with the government decision to stay open, especially with two young children at home.

Mrs Johnson said she was “confused” by why the social distancing rules didn’t seem to apply to hairdressers.

“In my opinion at this stage, I don’t think we should be open, I’m not judging other salons that choose to stay open but for me, it’s a no,” she said.

“I have two little kids and also a husband with an income, it’s easier for me to say.

“When they say social distancing but then you can’t do the client’s hair without touching them, I’m just confused that’s all.”

Mrs Johnson is set to close her business on Saturday, a decision that wasn’t made due to COVID-19, but had come sooner than expected due to the health crisis.

Hooked on Hair owner Robyn Plate said if she was in Sydney, she would be closed, but with no confirmed cases in the area yet she was “taking it one day at a time”.

“It’s a hard one because you’re not face-to-face, but there’s also no way you can stay 1.5m apart,” she said.

“We thought we’d probably be shut down by now, but we’ve just got to go with it, one day at a time.”

The decision has relieved some of the immediate stress of potentially cancelling appointments by allowing the business to complete colour appointments that had been made for this week, Mrs Plate said.

However, Mrs Plate said her staff and clients’ health were still her priority, with the business considering closing depending on how the situation plays out this week.

“We are really worried about our girls and our clients,” she said.

“We are lucky here, but once it starts, once there’s a case up here then we are closed.

“There’s no way in the world I would put my clients and staff at risk.”