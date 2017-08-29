Half a million dollars raised for prostate cancer

SAILING FOR A CAUSE: Having a 'Grrr'eat time at the 2017 Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club's Rendezvous.

SHAGGERS have raised $102,000 (and counting) for prostate cancer on the weekend, pushing their total contribution to the cause over half a million dollars.

The ninth annual Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club (SICYC) 'Rendezvous' in Gloucester Passage attracted more than 1,000 people to join together across the four days event and to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA) .

Founder of the club Ken Thackery said it was a big milestone for participants of the event.

"We had the largest meet and greet we have ever had this year on the Friday night, with more than 500 people attending,” he said.

"I want to say a very big thank you to the generous community and all the sponsors.

"A highlight was having MP Peter Dutton attend and get behind the cause, who has attended previously and is a Vice Commodore himself.”

The festivities included a 'meet and greet' featuring the Supreme Dreams, the Shag Islet island party, 'What were you wearing when the boat went down' themed party on the Saturday night with a superb fireworks display, as well as 'pirate treasure' - auctions/ raffles being distributed throughout the weekend, with the festivities wrapping up with a Pirate Party farewell lunch on Sunday.

Due to its popularity and rapid member expansion, this group of boaties then expanded their purpose to raise much-needed funds for prostate cancer research.

A significant activity at the 2017 SICYC Rendezvous was "Hands Across The Blue” where attending yachties from 205 vessels gathered in their dinghies on the water holding hands in the shape of the PCFA logo on Saturday morning in the shallows off the beach of Cape Gloucester Eco Resort.

Founded in 2009, the Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club now has 5739 members from over 17 countries around the world.

This not-for-profit organisation is the brain child of Ken and Rhonda Thackerey and was born with the intention of creating a social network for cruising yachties.