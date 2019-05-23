Contamination concern halts work at Whitsunday job site

HALTED: Works at the Liberty Oil Australia service station in Cannonvale have been halted, following a site inspection.

HALTED: Works at the Liberty Oil Australia service station in Cannonvale have been halted, following a site inspection. Georgia Simpson

WORKS at the Liberty Oil Australia service station in Cannonvale have halted, following a site inspection.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesperson told the Whitsunday Times, environmental officers attended the site today, to address concerns regarding the removal of contaminated soil.

Following the inspection, both council and the contractor agreed to cease all work at the site, while soil samples are tested to verify levels of contamination.

Council officers confirmed the contractor was using an approved fume and vapour suppressant and stockpiles of soil and concrete were covered by tarps to ensure odour levels were not excessive.

It comes after Whitsunday Fishing World made the decision to close their store early on Wednesday, due to the fumes.

FUMES: Kayzer Gross, Grant Spees, Yvonne Spees and Bob Spees with supporters, had to close their shop early yesterday because they said the odour from the Liberty Oil site was unbearable. Georgia Simpson

Owner Bob Spees told the Whitsunday Times, himself and his wife were feeling unwell, due to the combined fumes and dust from the site lingering in the air.

Nearby resident Scott Macgregor said he lives across the road from the petrol station, and he had no idea works were about the commence.

He said the noise, and the smell were both unpleasant.

"Didn't even get a letter in the letterbox," he said.

The works commenced on May 17, and are expected to last between four to six weeks.

Liberty Oil Australia has been contacted for comment.