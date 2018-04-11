Hamilton Is sets brave challenge

Hamilton Island's new event BRAVE, will demand courage from guests with daring challenges.

HAMILTON Island has challenged guests and celebrities to work out their bravery muscles with their new event, BRAVE.

From June 22 - 25 this year, guests Ian Thorpe, Jessica Rowe, Megan Washington, Celeste Barber, Tracey Spicer, Paul De Gelder, Dr Kate Baecher, Stephanie Somebody, Vanessa Stoykov, and Krystle Wright, have accepted the BRAVE challenge.

The weekend features three different itineraries for guests: Skyfall - a 60 metre abseil from the top of the Reef View Hotel hosted by Eagle Rock Adventures, Deep Dive - an opportunity to learn to dive on the Great Barrier Reef with EXPLORE Hamilton Island and Lionheart - an itinerary featuring a series of talks designed around the notion of learning to take courage.

Each itinerary has been curated to provide guests with a choice of physical and mental activities, designed to motivate and encourage them to achieve .

All guests attending BRAVE will have the opportunity to join a rare discussion between Ian Thorpe, Jessica Rowe, Celeste Barber and Paul De Gelder, where each of the panel members will reveal their own personal stories of bravery.

Following a day of activity, guests can expect to be wowed by an intimate performance from Megan Washington during a dinner hosted by Tracey Spicer.

Hamilton Island's CEO Glenn Bourke said the event was an opportunity for guests to see a different side to what the island had to offer.

"We hope guests walk away from their time at BRAVE feeling like they can achieve any monumental challenges they may have been considering.”

The Great Whitehaven Beach Run is on Sunday June 24.

Guests of BRAVE will have the opportunity to run 5km, 10km or half marathon along the world-famous white silica sand.