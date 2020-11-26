Hamilton Island Airport head elected to industry board

Hamilton Island Airport's Paul Watson has been appointed to the Australian Airports Association board.

THE head of Hamilton Island Airport is among five new directors appointed to a board that will further strengthen the sector at a critical time.

Paul Watson, Hamilton Island Airport’s general manager of civil services and operations, was this week named among the new members of the Australian Airports Association board.

AAA Chair Tom Ganley said the five new board members and one re-elected member collectively brought “a wealth of aviation knowledge and expertise” to the association during what he described as the “most difficult time our sector has faced” since WWII.

Mr Watson joins Brisbane Airport’s Gert-Jan de Graff, Melbourne Airport’s Lorie Argus, Kym Meys of Adelaide Airport and Matt Cocker from Hobart Airport on the board.

Halls Creek Aerodrome’s Nat Thomas was re-elected to the AAA board.

“Paul Watson hails from a background in airline operations, financial management and emergency services and is currently Hamilton Island Airport’s general manager of civil services and operations,” Mr Ganley said.

“Gert-Jan de Graff has been the CEO of Brisbane Airport for the past two-and-a-half years and has more than two decades of experience in leadership roles at major airports right around the world.

“Lorie Argus brings more than 25 years’ aviation experience and forms part of Melbourne Airport’s leadership team. Currently chief of landside access, utilities and facilities group, Lorie has helped deliver big infrastructure, long-term strategy and complex capital projects.

“Kym Meys has more than 15 years’ experience across Australian airports having held a wide range of senior airport planning, strategy and project delivery roles from a remote mining airport to major Australian gateways.

“Kym is currently the executive general manager of planning and infrastructure at Adelaide Airport.

“Matt Cocker has been engaged in the aviation industry for the past 15 years and is the chief operating officer of Hobart Airport.

“Matt has held positions within the aviation industry right across Australia including at Adelaide Airport, Northern Territory Airport and Qantas.

“Nat Thomas has worked with Aerodrome Management Services for 20 years and has carried out a wide variety of roles on regional airports within Western Australia, Northern Territory and Queensland.

“These roles include aerodrome management, construction, line marking, lighting installation, design and inspection.”

Mr Ganley thanked the outgoing directors for their contributions to the AAA over the past two years.

“Their time, efforts and advocacy is greatly appreciated and I wish them all the best on their future endeavours,” he said.