Hamilton Island attraction 'koalafied' to reopen

HAMILTON ISLAND'S popular koala attraction was officially 'koalafied' to reopen this week.

After spending some 'koala-ty' time with the team at Australia Zoo, it was time for Bobby, Billy, Tallow and Jeddah to return to their island home, which was severely damaged in Cyclone Debbie.

The attraction's remaining koalas and their new joeys will stay with the team at Australia Zoo until their joeys are old enough to be safely transported.

Enduring cyclone wind speeds of up to 270kmph, Wild Life Hamilton Island suffered extensive damage including the primary external perimeter fence, internal containment fences, walkways and safety railings.

The cyclone also caused severe damage to the eucalyptus supply at Hamilton Island and the Mackay region, forcing the relocation of the koalas to Australia Zoo until the regions' leaf supply was fully functional.

Rob Hall, General Manager of Wild Life Hamilton Island said the return of the attraction's koalas was an exciting and rewarding time.

"The team is thrilled to have four of our koalas return home, following what has been a very challenging time for us all,” said Mr Hall.

"We are grateful to Australia Zoo for stepping up in our time of need. We know our koalas have been in great hands while we rebuilt their exhibit but it's great to have them home!

"All four koalas have handled the transfer to and from Australia Zoo very well and are settling back into their newly renovated home, doing what they do best: sleeping and munching on eucalyptus leaves."

Rosie Booth, Wildlife Director, Australia Zoo also commented: "During their short stay with us, Bobby, Billy, Tallow and Jeddah have been feasting on eucalyptus and have captured the hearts of everyone who has had the pleasure of caring for them.

"Although we are sad to see them go, we are very pleased that we could help out and that Wild Life Hamilton Island is fully operational again. We are sure they will settle in nicely to their newly renovated homes."

Once settled in, guests to Wild Life Hamilton Island can meet the four furry friends through the attraction's Koala Encounter and Koala Breakfast experience.

Guests can also meet and get up close with the attraction's much loved dingoes, pythons and blue-tongued skinks and snap a selfie to share with family and friends.