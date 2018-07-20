Menu
Two people were involved in a golf buggy accident on Hamilton Island last night.
News

Hamilton Island buggy roll-over

Jessica Lamb
by
20th Jul 2018 9:09 AM

UPDATE 10.15AM:

A 28-YEAR-OLD male tourist was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital by helicopter from Hamilton Island at 12.15am today after a golf buggy roll-over yesterday evening.

A spokesperson from MBH said the man was in a stable condition being treated for a leg injury.

EARLIER:

A MAN suffered a serious foot injury and abrasions after a buggy roll-over on Acacia Drive, Hamilton Island at 8.24pm last night.

Of the two people in the buggy assessed by the Queensland Ambulance Service, only the man in his 20s was transported to Hamilton Island Medical Centre in a stable condition.

MORE TO COME

