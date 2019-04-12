Hamilton Island Cup proves big hit

HAMILTON ISLAND CUP REGATTA: Last weekend

saw the yacht racing action move to Hamilton Island, with a total of 17 boats competing from Airlie Beach, Bowen and Hamilton Island.

With two days of racing, Saturday was forecast to be wet and windy, causing the organisers, the Cruising Yacht Club of Hamilton Island, to postpone the start of the first race of the regatta until the afternoon.

This enabled visiting boats to make the trek across in more pleasant conditions.

The forecast lived up to its name, with challenging conditions for all with a windward/leeward course through the Whitsunday passage to Denman

Island.

Given the conditions, it was not surprising that many boats retired from the race rather than damaging equipment or crew.

Line honours went to G'nome (Terry Archer), with corrected time placings reading first G'nome, second Treasure VIII (Rob Davis), third Overdrive (Rupert King).

On Sunday, the course was set to two laps of the normal Wednesday twilight course with better conditions than Saturday, much to the delight of the sailors.

Once again, line honours went to G'nome, with corrected time placings reading first place Kameruka (Bob Beale), second Sea Change (Clive Saunders), third Scorpio (Adam Thompson).

This brought us to the overall positions for the regatta where first place went to Kameruka, second was G'nome and third went to Seachange.

Congratulations to all the winners after what was an excellent two days of sailing in the magnificent Whitsundays.