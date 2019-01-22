Hamilton Island expected to welcome HMB Endeavour replica

The Australian National Maritime Museum's HMB Endeavour replica is expected to stop at Hamilton Island next year.

The Australian National Maritime Museum's HMB Endeavour replica is expected to stop at Hamilton Island next year. Contributed

HAMILTON Island is expected to be among the stops when a replica of Captain James Cook's ship HMB Endeavour sails around Australia.

The journey will mark the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook's first voyage to Australia and the Pacific.

The Australian National Maritime Museum is set to host a series of events and activities at each stop the Endeavour replica makes throughout its March 2020 to May 2021 expedition.

The Federal Government today committed $6.7 million to the Australian National Maritime Museum for this journey.

The Endeavour replica is expected to stop at 39 proposed locations including Hamilton Island.

A replica of Captain James Cook's ship HMB Endeavour is expected to set sail around Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the events would offer new generations an insight into Captain Cook, the Endeavour and the experiences of indigenous Australians.

"As the 250th anniversary nears we want to help Australians better understand Captain Cook's historic voyage and its legacy for exploration, science and reconciliation,” Mr Morrison said.

"That voyage is the reason Australia is what it is today and it's important we take the opportunity to reflect on it.”

The HMB Endeavour replica is expected to set sail from Sydney in March 2020 and head south to Hobart before turning north to circumnavigate mainland Australia.

The final itinerary, including dates and locations the replica will anchor, berth or sail by, will be announced later this year after community consultations by the Australian National Maritime Museum.