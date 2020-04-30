Hamilton Island give update on reopening

HAMILTON Island will remain closed for another three months to ensure residents’ safety and help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Hamilton Island Enterprises announced last month that no guests would be able to travel to the island for nearly a month due to restrictions on non-essential travel.

However, a spokeswoman from Hamilton Island Enterprises today said the island would remain closed to visitors until July 1, but the reopening date would depend on government advice.

“We are continuing to watch the government advice and it’s our intention to reopen when it is safe and reasonable to do so,” she said.

“For now, our staff are working on the ongoing maintenance of the island so that it will be ready to reopen to guests.”

Residents of the island went into an enforced island-wide self-isolation period earlier this month.

The spokeswoman said the self-isolation period had now finished.