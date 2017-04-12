Hamilton Island goes above and beyond

JUST as green shoots are already appearing on the branches of trees stripped bare by Cyclone Debbie, Hamilton Island is regenerating new life.

On Saturday the island welcomed its first guests since having to evacuate after the March 28 disaster.

And on Tuesday chief executive Glenn Bourke threw open the doors for national media and Federal Tourism Minister Steven Ciobo, so the whole of Australia would see the progress made in just two short weeks.

Mr Bourke said the island's 1200 staff had done a phenomenal job of cleaning up.

"And I'm really proud of the commitment that they've shown and the speed that we've been able to get ourselves back on our feet and open our doors to the public," he said.

"This was a very intense cyclone for us.

"We have had cyclones before, and we have learnt from those experiences... and whilst we knew that we evacuated most of the island immediately post the cyclone we wanted to make sure the staff had fruitful employment and that we could sustain the island until such time as the guests came back."

Mr Bourke said many of the areas staff had been through were now "better than they ever were before".

"And the whole resort zone is ready, all our activities are ready to go - our restaurants are open, we're back in business," he said.

"Part of the Oatley family basis for moving forward is that we have incremental improvement, year on year. This gives us an opportunity to clean out areas, to reconstruct, to refit shop fronts and restaurants and staff accommodation and to build it better and more impervious to the effects of weather in the longer term - so it's a big opportunity for us as well - it's really a positive on that side of the spectrum."

Mr Bourke expressed sympathy for some of Hamilton Island's immediate neighbours, such as Daydream and Hayman islands, which will now close down ahead of major refurbishment works.

He said the difference for Hamilton Island was "we have enormous resource here - 1200 staff, a lot of machinery (and) heavy equipment and we figured it was possible for us to rebuild very, very quickly".

"So we set that target of 10 days after the cyclone and we've achieved it and we have our first guests coming in now," he said.

"We'll be at 80% occupancy within the next 10 days and we're very pleased with that as an outcome.

"And we have beautiful days like today where the weather's fine and the beaches are great and we have people stand-up-paddle boarding and sailing boats out in Catseye Bay, and we're open for business."

Mr Bourke said it was vital for the island to be up and running for Easter "because we had massive forward bookings"

"We were at 97% for Easter and there were a lot of people who were looking forward to a holiday here," he said.

"There was a question mark in their minds over whether we'd be ready or not so we went out to them and said 'we will' and we are. It was really important if we wanted to save the staff we have here, to keep everybody employed and keep operating a business. It was important for us to be fast - to get things done to get ourselves back on our feet and I'm really pleased with the effort everybody's put in to make that happen," he said.

Mr Bourke said other than a few cancellations most bookings had been honoured and there were many return guests/

He also paid tribute to the police for their help in the immediate aftermath, the State and Federal Governments for getting behind the Whitsundays, and the airlines, without whom Hamilton Island would not enjoy the ease of access it does.

"And the insurance companies strangely enough - they've come to the party and helped us out," he said.

"They've had their assessors here instantaneously and they've given us a funding pool to pull from to get us back on our feet."

Last but not least he praised the island's residents who stood shoulder to shoulder with the staff and noted how everyone stepped outside their fields of expertise to help.