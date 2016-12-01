Hamilton Island more than just a trip for Ally

AT JUST two days old, Ally White was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, which meant multiple hospital trips and a dramatically different lifestyle to others.

In 2014, Ally, 26, celebrated a whole year of no hospital admissions and to honour the achievement, her family went on a trip to Hamilton Island. Now she has a chance for a complimentary trip to the famous destination - with your support.

Hamilton Island is currently holding a competition to celebrate more than one million visitors, which invites past visitors to share their favourite photo memory on the island. The person whose photo receives the most likes will have the opportunity to choose from one of three Hamilton Island experiences and Ally said she hoped it would be her.

"This year has been especially tough (and) a trip to Hamo would be a welcome break,” she said.

"I'd still have to do twice a day physiotherapy for an hour and a half in the morning and an hour at night but I could do it watching the beach and drinking a mocktail!”

Whitsunday local, Aimee Mitchell met Ally while at university in Melbourne and said she was fully deserving of the win.

"She has a heart of gold and she never complains about CF and never lets on about how serious her condition is,” she said.

Ally said Hamilton Island held a special place in her heart as the first big family holiday she'd ever had. Visit www.stack.la/4NtKmw.