Hamilton Island reaches a global TV audience

NOT only did the inaugural Super League Triathlon bring some of the fittest athletes on the planet to the Whitsundays, it also brought the Whitsundays to the world.

Hamilton Island chief executive officer Glenn Bourke couldn't have been happier with the event.

"I thought it was an outstanding success. I think the TV coverage they managed to achieve internationally was incredible,” he said.

"The standard of athletes - some of the best in the world - racing around a short course was a stunning spectacle.”

Mr Bourke said the benefits of the exposure would likely be felt in years to come.

"It does a lot for the whole region. Certainly the name Hamilton Island reached the eyeballs of millions through Europe and America and through the coverage and domestically. The imagery, the greenness of vegetation and blueness of the Coral Sea - it was just spectacular. We got Hamilton Island and the Whitsundays broad exposure,” he said.

"We were full and very busy all week. The longer-term results from the exposure is hard to determine, but I expect it will help.”