Two people are being treated at Hamilton Island Medical Centre after reported shark bites.
Hamilton Island shark attack injuries not life-threatening

Claudia Alp
Monique Preston
10th Jan 2019 10:51 AM

TWO people have been injured in a shark attack off Hamilton Island this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said a girl and a woman were bitten in shallow water at Catseye Beach off Resort Drive.

Mackay Base Hospital senior operations supervisor Ross Vickers told media about the girl's injuries.

"The young girl sustained a small soft tissue injury to her right foot, which is not threatening to the viability of the foot,” Mr Vickers said.

"There's no life-threatening hemorrhaging involved with this or any other life-threatening injuries.”

Mr Vickers said the woman was treated for minor injuries right lower leg.

QAS were called to the incident at 9.29am.

Both people are in a stable condition.

Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday has been called to help transport the girl to Proserpine Hospital.

A QAS spokesperson said she is expected to be taken on to Mackay Base Hospital for further treatment.

"The injuries (to the girl), although significant, are not life-threatening,” the spokesperson said.

A Hamilton Island spokesperson told the Whitsunday Times the two sustained lacerations from a shark less than one metre long.　

"Hamilton Island is part of the Whitsundays marine ecology and sharks are known to be present in the waters in the region,” the spokesperson said.　

"The priority at all times for Hamilton Island is the safety of our guests and closure and surveillance of Catseye Beach is ongoing.”

