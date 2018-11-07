Menu
READY TO DO IT ALL AGAIN: Hamilton Island Triathlon 2107.
READY TO DO IT ALL AGAIN: Hamilton Island Triathlon 2107. Jessica Lamb
Sport

Hamilton Island Triathlon celebrates 10 years

7th Nov 2018 8:39 AM

PLANES won't be the only thing on the Hamilton Island runway as the 10th anniversary of the Hamilton Island Triathlon kicks off on November 16.

The undulating landscape surrounded by turquoise, Whitsunday waters provides the perfect setting for the 750m swim in Catseye Bay, a 20km cycle around the southern part of Hamilton Island including the airport runway and a 5km run around the marina and island resorts.

Part of the Hamilton Island Endurance Series, the main event will be held on Saturday, November 17 from 6am with participants aged 14 and above eligible for entry.

All triathletes must attend a briefing, cycle clinic and course orientation held in the Endeavour Room at 5pm, Friday night.

Sunday will host the Junior Triathlon featuring long (250m swim, 5km bike, 2km run), medium (150m swim, 3km bike, 1km run) and short (50m swim, 1km bike, 500m run) races from 7am for the ages 4-14.

The Junior Splash n' Dash will also take place on Sunday from 7am featuring long (250m swim, 2km run), medium (150m swim, 1km run) and short (50m swim, 500m run) events.

The challenge continues with the annual Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim, also on Sunday, with race briefing kicking off at 11.30am.

The ocean swim is a non-wetsuit event however swim skins are allowed.

Competitors must be 13-years-old at December 31, 2018 to participate.

Online entries for the Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim and the Junior Triathlon close Tuesday November, 13, at 5pm.

But the triathlon won't be the only event taking over Hamilton Island for the weekend.

Competitors can also swim with the stars on Friday from 4pm with vital tips from triathlon ambassadors and Olympians Susie O'Neil and Ryan Fisher, then eat like a pro with the experienced athletes at Sails Restaurant.

Children can participate in a confidence clinic on Saturday from 3.30pm to work on swim technique with O'Neil and Andrew Reid of Bondi Rescue in addition to run techniques with Fisher and former international cyclise Mike Clucas.

For information on all the events and transportation, check out the Hamilton Island Triathlon event guide.

hamilton island hamilton island triathlon sport whitehaven beach ocean swim whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

