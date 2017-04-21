Hamilton Island's hilly marathon still going ahead

BIG EFFORT: Runners cheer each other on at the Hamilton Island Hilly Half Marathon last year.

RUNNING: The wind swept through Hamilton Island but the hills stood firm so the challenge for athletes remains and the Stamford Financial Hilly Marathon is going ahead.

To be held on Sunday, April 30, the event welcomes runners of all abilities and includes a marathon, a half marathon, a 3x7km relay and junior fun runs over 3km, 1.5km and 500m.

The race was heading for a new course this year regardless but with work still being completed on clearing and repairing trails, race director Steve Jackson has found a new and equally challenging course in a new location altogether, with the race to be staged on neighbouring Dent Island.

Runners will take the short ferry ride across the championship golf course. Marathon competitors will run four laps of the course, whilst half marathon runners will complete two loops.

As any golfer who has played on the course will tell you even the buggies struggle around the course on Dent Island, so the runners will face no less a challenge than the usual infamous hilly course, with significant climbs at the 3rd, 10th and 17th holes as well as countless undulations along the way. The course will utilise both the concrete cart path and lush fairways and the surer footing might see some speedier times.

Registrations are open and with the race start time allowing for discounted travel on the early Cruise Whitsundays service for both competitors and spectators, there is a fantastic opportunity for Whitsunday athletes to race.

For more information or to register contact Steve Jackson on 0408236483 or visit their website hamiltonisland.com.au.