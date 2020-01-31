Hamilton Island’s new facelift

Renders of the new ferry terminal on Hamilton Island that is due to be completed in June.

WORKS on a $3 million ferry terminal on Hamilton Island have begun with the manager of the marina promising it will provide a “new face” for the island.

The new terminal will include an undercover area for passengers as well as secure luggage storage facilities, bathrooms and an office for Cruise Whitsundays.

Hamilton Island’s general manager of retail, activities and marina David Boyd said the new terminal was well overdue.

“The marina is the gateway to Hamilton Island and the facility we had there we’ve outgrown,” he said.

“When there was inclement weather (passengers) had to stand underneath an old marquee, which was put there temporarily and seemed to stay.

“We are upgrading it in line with other infrastructure on Hamilton Island.”

Mr Boyd said there were often more than 1000 people passing through the terminal every day.

He hoped that once work was finished on the terminal in June, it would provide a more accurate picture of what visitors could expect from the rest of the island.

“It really sets the scene for arriving at Hamilton Island and an expectation for the rest of the island,” he said.

“We certainly want a facility that represents Hamilton Island and Cruise Whitsundays.”

During the construction there will be some minor changes to the ferries running to and from the island.

Cruise Whitsundays ferries for island transfers will now operate from the A3/A4 ferry pontoon located on Front St, opposite the Ice Cream Parlour.

Whitehaven Beach services will arrive and depart from A3/A4 ferry pontoon and buses will drop off and collect passengers from two alternate bus stops located out the front of Trader Pete’s and the Ice Cream Parlour.

The Cruise Whitsundays Great Barrier Reef service will be operating from the Great Barrier Reef airport pontoon.

There will be a regular bus departing from the Reef View Hotel and the Resort Centre between 8am and 9am daily.

This bus will take Great Barrier Reef tour passengers directly to the airport pontoon and will also meet the vessel on return.