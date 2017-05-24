Hamilton Plains road works cause delays

ROAD works have caused a long line of traffic on Hamilton Plains heading towards Proserpine this morning.

The Department of Main Roads and Transport scheduled resealing works on the State Government Road from yesterday May 23 and continuing until May 26 between 7am-5pm.

Both lanes of traffic would be affected during "active hours".

Whitsunday residents caught in the traffic jam expressed their frustration on Facebook.

"I don't have an issue with the road works at all. However as there are going to be long delays, surely a sign to let motorists know would have been helpful," Yvonne Hannah said.

"I drive this road several times a day and there was no warning that roadworks were commencing. More than happy to leave earlier if aware this was happening."

However, Sharon Holezecy said people needed to understand the roadworks were necessary.

"People will complain if roads are dangerous and not fixed. Then if they work during the night more money is paid out in penalties so there would be complaints about that," she said.

While motorists can try an alternative route via Gregory Cannonvalley Road and the Bruce Highway turn off, roadworks are also scheduled at Gregory River until June 23.