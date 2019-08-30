Menu
Hamish regularly delights fans with posts about Sonny.
Hamish Blake’s hilarious note from Sonny

30th Aug 2019 3:37 PM

HAMISH Blake has shared the hilarious Father's Day card he received from his boy, Sonny.

The five-year-old, who made the card at kindergarten, contained his answers to a few questions about what Hamish is like as a dad.

When asked why he loves his dad, part of Sonny's answer included, "He gives me my food that I want."

When asked what his dad does to relax, Sonny replied, "He likes ice cream", and, "His favourite drink; alcohol".

Hamish shared his Father's Day note from Sonny on Instagram.
In the caption of the Instagram post, Hamish joked: "Dads all over Australia will be getting the kinder Father's Day card over the next few days and I've come to realise now it's basically like getting a parental report card.

"Even though this year I'm portrayed as an ice cream loving boozehound who's a bit of a pushover when it comes to requests for hot chocolates and chips, I guess I can't say that's entirely inaccurate, so all things considered I got out OK. B minus!"

 

Zoe Foster Blake shared this family photo on Instagram.
Hamish and his wife Zoe Foster Blake also have a daughter named Rudy, and earlier this year the couple opened up about their approach to parenting on 60 Minutes.

"We want the kids to just know that the number one thing in life is love and fun, and that's what our family is about," Hamish said.

