Hamish sails his way to first place

FOLLOWING up from his success at Sail Brisbane earlier in the month, local sailor Hamish Swain took on the cream of the fleet in the BIC Techno Plus class at the 2018 Sail Melbourne regatta from December12-16.

With a strong fleet of 11 boats, including some of the best raceboard sailors in the country, Hamish came away with seven wins, a second and two thirds in the 10-race regatta, to finish seven points clear of second-placed Grae Morris from NSW.

Given the mixed conditions, with some races in very strong winds and choppy Port Phillip waves, while others were in very light drifting condition, it was clear that Hamish was the one to beat. In each race he dominated from the start, using the technical knowledge he has learnt from his mentor, another local, Denis Winstanley.

Speaking to Hamish after the event, he was over the moon with this result, his biggest challenge to date.

"A special thanks to all of my supporters and family to enable me to reach this result,” he said after receiving his trophy.

The next event for both Hamish and his training partner Ned Sleight will be this month's Australian Youth Championship at Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania.