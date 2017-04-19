Handling the pressure

IT HAS been a cyclonic time for Luv a Coffee staff, but their impressive team work has demonstrated why the Whitsunday community keeps coming back.

With the combination of Cyclone Debbie's aftermath and the Easter holiday period, the cafe has been pushed to the limit but has come out the other end stronger than ever.

On Easter Monday alone, Luv a Coffee went through more than 180 eggs, in addition to serving some of their customers' favourites including chicken schnitzel, breakfast wraps, steak burgers and more.

Luv a Coffee assistant manager Therese Kelley said all staff members deserved credit for the remarkable effort in recent weeks.

"When word got out we were open things picked up very quickly because people were dying for a coffee,” she said.

"We have shown we can handle the pressure, we have never been put under that type of pressure and it has been fairly full on since we opened up.

"We are lucky we can work under those circumstances really well.”

Ms Kelley said the community had overwhelmingly given them positive feedback.

"Everyone is pretty happy with the service and quality of food and coffee, we had a lot of feedback on the way the meals have been presented,” she said.

"The size of the meals are very generous portions and a lot of people have commented on the way we work as a team because we have had days we had never had before.”

Head chef Nicole Jones said she was particularly proud of their newest junior staff member who had gone above and beyond their expectations.

Luv a Coffee returned to normal operations on April 5 after Cyclone Debbie hit the coast on March 28.