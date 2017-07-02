Handmade art creating a buzz

BRILLIANT: An example of what you can create at the festival.

AFTER huge success in Brisbane for 17 years, Koala Conventions is bringing its handmade expo and workshops to the Whitsundays.

The event, hosted by Cannonvale State School, is called the Whitsunday Creative Arts Festival and is guaranteed to inspire creative creation.

Tutors from around the world will converge on the Whitsundays to deliver expert tuition on embroidery, cyber art, felting, silk painting, quilting and creative picture framing.

The handmade markets will showcase the work of 33talented local artists and also feature the work of the tutors.

A specialist embroidery and textile shop will offer for sale specialist products not available anywhere else.

The shop will be open from July 1-7, all days except the Wednesday.

Festival facilitator Wendy Wilson said the festival would be a creative and inspiring event where like-minded people could come together to learn new techniques, have fun and make friends.

"Apart from the teachers and learning skills, it is about women coming together and being themselves,” Ms Wilso said.

"Our oldest student is 97 and every year she has come in on her walking frame to do a whole lot of workshops.”

The two-day workshops offer the chance to get creative and learn new handmade skills and will run on July 1-2, July 3-4 and July 6-7 from 9am-4.30pm.

Wendy said the workshops allowed people to escape their day-to-day identity and become part of a bigger community of like-minded people.

"There is a real buzz around the events,” Wendy said.

The felting workshop is expected to generate interest from the younger crowd, who can create handmade felt clothes.

The two-day workshops, including morning/afternoon tea and lunch, cost $365.

On top of this base charge, each tutor also charges a kit price, which can range from $50 to $100.

Arts festival

WHAT: Whitsunday Creative Arts Festival

WHERE: Cannonvale State School

WHEN: July 1-7

COST: Market is free, workshops from $365