Handmade markets celebrate huge year

STALLS EXTRAVAGANZA: Isla Bennett checking out the Jamtree Boutique stall during a Handmade Expo Market earlier in the year.

THE Handmade Expo Market will hit Cannonvale State School for its first birthday and fifth appearance on December 10, drawing the talents of local businesses for Christmas shopping with a twist.

The tri-monthly market features stalls with all kinds of handmade goods from candles to food, clothes and art.

Organiser Noella Brickell-Dobbins said the upcoming Handmade Expo was set to be the biggest yet, with more than 70 local businesses coming along.

"Our first one was in December last year and since then we have almost doubled in size,” she said.

"The school hall is full and we have a heap of stalls on the oval as well, which we have never used before.”

Ms Brickell-Dobbins encouraged visitors to come and pick up some great gifts for the festive season.

"Come along and shop local, support small businesses and you mark so many things off your shopping list,” she said.

"We are having a birthday cake for our first birthday so make sure you get in early to have a piece.

"To say thank you to the community for their support, we have $1000 in giveaways happening on our Facebook page right up until the day before the market.

"My stallholders have been an amazing support and the community as well has been fantastic. Next year we hope to go bigger and better again and we already have our application for stallholders open.”

The Whitsunday Netball Association will hold a sausage sizzle on the day.

For more information, visit 'The Handmade Expo FNQ and NQ' on Facebook.

GIFTS GALORE

WHAT: The Handmade Expo Market

WHEN: Sunday, December 10, 9am-1pm

WHERE: Cannonvale State School

COST: Free, free parking