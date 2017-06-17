Handmade markets on this weekend

PREPARED: Noella Brickell-Dobbins featured her collection at the Handmade Expo and Vintage Market at the last market.

IF YOU love everything handmade, then there is a market coming to the Whitsundays that is especially for you.

The Handmade Expo Market will return to Airlie Beach for the third time as they set up shop at Cannonvale State School on Sunday.

Everything from home decor to children's clothing, candles and jewellery and everything in between will be available at the market.

The focus of the markets is on items that are handmade, hand baked and homegrown in the region and it is set to feature a huge range of products.

Market owner Korina Fraser has eight locations throughout Queensland and has built a solid following throughout the state after the first one begun operating nine years ago.

She said the Whitsundays had been a good choice.

"Airlie Beach is really good,” she said.

"The area doesn't have a market that is a solely handmade market,.

"We originally just thought we'd bring something a bit different to the area and this will be our third one now.”

The market is entirely free to attend and features wide aisles that are friendly for all.

Anyone interested in holding a stall at the market can register their interest online at thehandmadeexpo.com.au.

"If anyone makes grows or loves vintage they are welcome to apply to come and hold a stall,” Ms Fraser said.

Stall sizes and prices can be found on the Airlie Beach application form online.

The quarterly market will return in September.