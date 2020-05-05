Menu
NRL West Tigers players returned gym equipment and were briefed on their return to competition today at their new temporary HQ at Cintra Park in Concord. A man wearing a face mask is pictured taking the temperature of players as they enter the new facility. Picture: David Swift
Rugby League

Handshake shows dilemma for NRL stars

by Jocelyn Airth
4th May 2020 8:02 PM
While lining up for temperature checks, Wests Tigers Joey Leilua and Zane Musgrove shook hands.

Usually, such a simple exchange between teammates wouldn't turn heads.

But today, this handshake gave footy fans a glimpse into the teething problems that lie ahead for NRL clubs, as players return to training and the game fights to return in the midst of a pandemic.

Keep social distancing, but go to training.

 

And then start tackling.

It's going to be a challenge, but coach Michael Maguire is just buzzing to be back at Concord.

The club has moved into a temporary facility at Cintra Park over the break, while the tired and old Concord Oval undergoes a significant redevelopment.

Tigers arrived back at their new clubhouse Monday afternoon, lugging with them the array of gym equipment they borrowed over the shutdown period - exercise bikes, rowing machines, dumbbells, weight plates, racks and exercise balls.

The Tigers met up for the first time in months. Picture by David Swift.
The Tigers met up for the first time in months. Picture by David Swift.

Players looked in good spirits as they lined up to get their temperatures checked by staff and headed inside the Tigers new headquarters - a cluster of demountable buildings.

The squad then attended a series of official COVID-19 briefings.

The Tigers are expected to resume training later this week and will use St Lukes Oval while Concord Oval undergoes construction.

Originally published as Handshake shows dilemma for NRL stars

