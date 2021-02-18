Menu
Technology

Hannah’s parents’ plea as Facebook shuts down page

by Chris Clarke
18th Feb 2021 11:49 AM
Sue and Lloyd Clarke say they're deeply upset, after Facebook blocked their Small Steps 4 Hannah page.

Mr and Mrs Clarke said they were prevented by Facebook from posting, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of their daughter Hannah's murder.

"It's very upsetting," Mrs Clarke said.

"We were wanting to announce one of our new ambassadors. It's very, very disappointing."

Despite being restricted from raising awareness about their beloved daughter and their murdered grandchildren, Mr and Mrs Clarke said there was a lot to be thankful for.

 

Lloyd and Sue Clarke are calling for coercive control to be criminalised. Picture: NCA NewWire/Dan Peled
The State Government has committed to creating a task force to tackle coercive control in relationships - the act of causing fear to oppress a partner.

"We would like to see coercive control legislated as a criminal act," Mrs Clarke said.

"Hopefully if people are jailed for this they'll come out a different person.

"In Scotland, they've found if a perpetrator is jailed they come out a different person."

 

Hannah's killer, Rowan Baxter, prevented her from wearing bikinis and told her that her Facebook should be a joint account, shared with him.

These are signs of coercive control, she said

"It grows from there," Mrs Clarke said.

"We want people to know what a healthy relationship is."

 

It’s been almost one year since Hannah Clarke and her children were murdered at Camp Hill.
Mr Clarke said the family was "taking each step each day" to manage their grief.

"Twelve months on and it's not getting any easier. We're just taking each step each day," he said.

"(There's been) a lot of demons, a lot of dark times.

"We have each other. It's just about communication I think. Lots of long walks."

The family will spend the anniversary together tomorrow at a quiet coastal town.

The Clarkes have asked Australians to light a candle tomorrow at 5.30pm in honour of Hannah.

domestic violence hannah clarke

