Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hanson
Hanson
Politics

Hanson fires off demand for new Virgin bosses

by Hayden Johnson
22nd Jul 2020 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND senator Pauline Hanson has demanded the new owner of Virgin Australia show "goodwill" to thousands of mum and dad shareholders who stand to lose their investment in the carrier.

American investment giant Bain Capital is in the process of finalising its purchase of the bankrupt airline.Senator Hanson has written to the company asking it to look after shareholders facing "a total loss of their investment in Virgin Australia".

Community Newsletter SignUp

"I would hope that Bain Capital takes its corporate responsibility approach to protect those vulnerable investors in the same manner they approach the bond holders with the capital and legal backing to ensure their investments are protected," she said.

"One must take into account it is that large number of shareholders that will be the clientele of Virgin in the future."

Senator Hanson said some investors could be losing "a partial or wholly percentage loss of their retirement capital".

Senator Hanson, who has previously called for Bain to keep the carrier in Brisbane, has also weighed on in the issue of refunds for international flights.

Bain has suggested the carrier will return to a domestic-only carrier, prompting Senator Hanson to question the future of international tickets.

"Those travellers that have pre purchased their international flights cannot take those flights irrespective of the cause …. Therefore, Virgin Australia cannot honour those booked and paid for flights," she said.

 

Originally published as Hanson fires off demand for new Virgin bosses

More Stories

one nation pauline hanson virgin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CASH SPLASH: $1.08M worth of decisions before council today

        premium_icon CASH SPLASH: $1.08M worth of decisions before council today

        Council News From turtles to trucks and traffic, take a look at the projects set to be discussed in today’s council meeting.

        NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

        Crime Magistrate reveals the dangerous chemicals found in illicit drugs as offenders...

        VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        premium_icon VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        News 185 interstate, overseas visitors disappear after giving false info

        Beaconsfield hit and run case back in court

        premium_icon Beaconsfield hit and run case back in court

        Crime The woman charged over incident linked to the death of Nilly Mooney is facing 15...