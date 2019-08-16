Menu
Hanson believes that the federal election polls show that SA could be a new One Nation hotspot
Politics

Hanson plans to register One Nation in SA

16th Aug 2019 1:21 PM

PAULINE Hanson plans to register her One Nation party in South Australia after it polled strongly in the state at the May federal election.

Senator Hanson says many SA voters, especially those in regional areas, back her party after its Senate vote almost doubled that of Centre Alliance and tripled that of the Australian Conservatives.

"We ended up with 9.8 per cent of the vote after preferences which is the equivalent of getting a state seat," Senator Hanson told the Adelaide Advertiser on Thursday.

Senator Hanson says she will register the party "as soon as possible" and visit South Australia when "needed". One Nation is eyeing up to three Senate spots.

"People see me as a person that really cares about Australia. We are very strong on family values, to push that family unit."

