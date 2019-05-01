Save your tears, Pauline. It’s all your fault

.@PaulineHansonOz has broken down on #theboltreport



‘For Brian Burston to turn around and do this to me, it is hard. I am not finished, and if you think Brian Burston or anyone else will finish me, they will not. At the end of the day I will win.’



MORE:

ANALYSIS

In a continued burst of self-pity, Pauline Hanson today stole the words of Donald Trump as she assumed a martyr's status.

One of her loyal aides, disqualified senator Malcolm Roberts, tweeted a meme in which the One Nation leader looks firmly at the camera with a caption reading, "It's not me they're after. It's you, I'm just in the way."

It was a direct steal from a Donald Trump meme that reads: "In reality they're not after me. They're after you. I'm just in the way."

Trump’s meme.

And its purpose was the same as it had been for the US President: It was a bid to portray Senator Hanson as a politician enduring pain on behalf of others, and accepting it all as if it was her duty. Which of course is rubbish.

It was another exercise in vanity and avoidance of accountability by Senator Hanson.

She was shown in tears on the Nine network last night as she blamed a succession of men for letting her down. It was a display of weeping that would not have impressed most women in politics.

It was also a demonstration of Senator Hanson's longstanding incapacity to accept responsibility for the many calamities she has inflicted on her dysfunctional party.

Senator Hanson hand-picked the men she condemned on national television, from advisers to party officials, and has personally held final say on candidate selection.

And she confirmed this on national television last night. While feeling sorry for herself, she volunteered she was in charge and that the hangers-on just pretended they were important.

One of these pretenders was former One Nation Queensland leader, former number two Senate candidate and strip club commentator Steve Dickson, who quit the party yesterday after a video of his running sexist commentary on performers at a Washington venue was run by Nine.

Pauline Hanson’s teary performance on ACA last night.

In her tearstained interview last night, Senator Hanson dismissed Mr Dickson and James Ashby, who also went to Washington to get support from the National Rifle Association, for "big-noting".

"I don't care what these two guys said, I'm the leader of this party not them and I make the final decisions as I always have done," she said.

So it was Senator Hanson who approved the selection of Rod Culleton, who was elected to and then booted from the Senate because he breached a constitutional requirement barring bankrupts.

And she selected Malcolm Roberts, who didn't know he had two citizenships and thus also breached a constitutional requirement.

And she selected Brian Burston, who quit One Nation to sit as a United Australia Party senator for NSW, and later engaged in a bloody Parliament House scuffle with James Ashby.

Adding to the list, she hand-picked Fraser Anning who came to the Senate only to leave One Nation before taking his seat and is now spreading his ultra-right beliefs through his own vanity party.

Senator Hanson also made special mention of David Oldfield, the former Tony Abbott aide she hooked up with just over 20 years ago as together the created the first version of One Nation.

They all are ornaments to Hanson incompetence.

But her interpretation of events leaves Senator Hanson not just guilt-free, but free to condemn anyone who points out her shambolic leadership as wanting to hurt voters.