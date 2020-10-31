Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firebrand Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson faces crash at Queensland election
Firebrand Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson faces crash at Queensland election
Politics

Hanson talks up party chances

by MADURA MCCORMACK
31st Oct 2020 7:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIREBRAND Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson made an election eve campaign stop in Townsville, where her self-named party was a significant contender in 2017.

Senator Hanson, who has been running a low-profile, on-the-ground campaign, fervently disagrees with election polling that points to a crash in One Nation's vote.

She said she was "quietly confident" of One Nation picking up the seats of Rockhampton, Keppel and Cook and in other seats was backing the minor party's preferences to push the LNP over the line.

The party had a hiccup just as the election campaign kicked off, with the disendorsement of high-profile Thuringowa candidate Troy Thompson. He was replaced with small business owner and self-confessed Hanson fan Jeni Alexander.

One Nation came close to taking the seat of Thuringowa in 2017, clocking 45 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote.

PHON's sole state MP is Steven Andrew in the seat of Mirani, based in Sarina, south of Mackay. Senator Hanson is certain he will be returned.

She said she did not see either major party winning majority government and the party, in a hung parliament, would back the LNP because "Labor have got to go".

Originally published as Hanson talks up party chances

one nation pauline hanson politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Man accused of shooting at car held in custody

        Premium Content NAMED: Man accused of shooting at car held in custody

        News The Bowen man allegedly fired a gun at the vehicle while another man was inside.

        NOT FAIR: Council set to take action against dumping

        Premium Content NOT FAIR: Council set to take action against dumping

        Council News Councillors say ratepayers should not bear the burden of those doing the wrong...

        Why today’s vote is critical for the Whitsundays

        Premium Content Why today’s vote is critical for the Whitsundays

        Opinion The region has been through the wringer over the past few years, so we need leaders...

        ADANI CLASH: Council accuses mine of planning dodgy roads

        Premium Content ADANI CLASH: Council accuses mine of planning dodgy roads

        Council News Isaac says the roads will be so inadequate they will flood every two years. But...