Hanson to campaign against 2032 Olympics bid

PAULINE Hanson will campaign against Queensland's bid for the 2032 Olympics in a move that turns the Games into a political issue for October's state election.

From mid-January, 52 One Nation billboards in regional and outer-urban Queensland will show an image of the One Nation Leader declaring, "2032 Brisbane Olympics. Regional Queensland Says No".

The bid for the 2032 Olympic Games is supported by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.

Senator Pauline Hanson says regional Queenslanders don’t want the Olympics in 2032. Picture: Kym Smith

Senator Hanson, who is savvy at tapping into grassroots political issues, believes regional Queenslanders do not want it.

A YouGov Galaxy poll published exclusively by The Courier-Mail in August last year revealed most Queenslanders, including those outside of southeast Queensland were supportive of bidding for the Games.

Of LNP voters, 36 per cent were against the idea and 24 per cent of Labor voters were opposed.

It means One Nation will attempt to connect with at least one in four voters about ditching the bid.

Both Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk support the Olympics bid. Picture: Adam Head

Senator Hanson in January also wrote to Prime Minister Scott Morrison urging him to pull the Federal Government's support of the bid.

"The Olympics are a wonderful celebration of athletic and sporting prowess and no doubt draws global attention to the host nation but such benefits come as a considerable financial cost that as history shows is never recouped,'' Senator Hanson wrote.

"Australia's economy is still sluggish and the economy of Queensland is at its worst position in history so it is irresponsible to commit unknown funds, but probably in the billions, to a project like this at this time.

"The decision to chase the Olympics, despite having no firm idea about the costs, while there are many other worthwhile needs in this nation, could be regarded as irresponsible and misdirected leadership.

"The feedback I'm getting from everyday Queenslanders it that they're not interested in hosting the Olympics and instead prefer that funds be spent on projects that provide water security for the state and for the nation.

"The 2032 Olympics is not a nation-building project, whereas funding a project like a hybrid Bradfield Scheme or other water infrastructure, will provide benefits to Australia for hundreds of years to come."